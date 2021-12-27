Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Western Railways to run 5 unreserved special trains. Details here

Mumbai: Western Railways to run 5 unreserved special trains. Details here

Western railways said that passengers need to follow all Covid-related SOPs during boarding, travelling and while reaching the station
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Livemint

  • Western Railway has decided to run five Unreserved Special Trains to various destinations over Mumbai Division to facilitate daily commuters
  • The special train will run in five routes: Bandra terminus to Vapi; Valsad to Bandra Terminus; Virar to Valsad; Vapi to Virar, and Virar to Surat

Western Railway has decided to run five Unreserved Special Trains to various destinations over Mumbai Division to facilitate daily commuters. The special train will run in five routes: Bandra terminus to Vapi; Valsad to Bandra Terminus; Virar to Valsad; Vapi to Virar, and Virar to Surat. The service will be operated daily, the Western Railway said in a statement. Passengers need to follow all Covid-related SOPs during boarding, travelling and while reaching the station, it added.

Here's a schedule of five unreserved special trains to various destinations:

Bandra Terminus-Vapi

The train will depart at 9:15 AM and will arrive at the destination at 1:25 PM. Halts: Andheri, Borivali, Bhayandar, vasai Road, Virar, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Bordi Road, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad and Karambeli stations

Valsad-Bandra Terminus

The train will depart at 4:35 PM and will arrive at 9:10 PM. Halts: Atul, Pardi, Udvada, Vapi, Karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam, Bordi Road, Gholwad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Boisar, Palghar, Kelve Road, Saphale, Vaitarna, Virar, Vasai road, Borivali, and Andheri stations.

Virar-Valsad

The train will depart at 11:30 AM and will arrive at 3:00 PM. Halts: Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad, Karambeli, Vapi, Udvada, Pardi and Atul stations.

Vapi-Virar

The train will depart at 2:00 PM and will arrive at 4:20 PM. Halts: karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam, Gholwad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Boisar, Palghar, Kelve Road, saphale and Vaitarna stations.

Virar-Surat

The train will depart at 5:05 PM and will arrive at 11:20 PM. From Surat to Virar, the train will depart at 4:14 AM and will reach Virar at 9:55 AM. Halts: Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad, Karambeli, Vapi, Udvada, pardi, Atul, Valsad, Dungri, Bilimora Jn, Amalsad, Vedchha, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna Jn stations.

For more information, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the Western Railway added.

