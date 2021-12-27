Mumbai: Western Railways to run 5 unreserved special trains. Details here

Western Railway has decided to run five Unreserved Special Trains to various destinations over Mumbai Division to facilitate daily commuters. The special train will run in five routes: Bandra terminus to Vapi; Valsad to Bandra Terminus; Virar to Valsad; Vapi to Virar, and Virar to Surat. The service will be operated daily, the Western Railway said in a statement. Passengers need to follow all Covid-related SOPs during boarding, travelling and while reaching the station, it added.

