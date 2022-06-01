With Mumbai witnessing another sharp surge in new COVID cases, a Maharashtra task force official pointed out that the trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in the city is driven by mild Omicron variants. However, he stressed that in a bid to avoid further spread of the virus it is essential to practice caution like masking up and avoid crowding. The official also urged all to remain vigilant. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai logged 739 fresh infections.

