Maharashtra COVID-19 task force official pointed out that the trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in Mumbai is driven by mild Omicron variants
With Mumbai witnessing another sharp surge in new COVID cases, a Maharashtra task force official pointed out that the trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in the city is driven by mild Omicron variants. However, he stressed that in a bid to avoid further spread of the virus it is essential to practice caution like masking up and avoid crowding. The official also urged all to remain vigilant. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai logged 739 fresh infections.
After Mumbai civic body released today's COVID tally for the city, COVID-19 task force official Dr Shashank Joshi said on Twitter, trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Protect vulnerable, Keep a close watch on hospitalization, Covid-19 appropriate recommended esp in indoor closed environments Avoid crowding. Make Masking a health habit. Stay Vigilant without panic.
Mumbai on Wednesday saw 739 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since 1 February. The positivity rate in the city jumped to 8.4% from 6% yesterday. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases.
BMC warns of massive COVID surge in coming days
Earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned of a massive surge in cases in the coming days. "With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," the BMC warned. And owing to this, the city civic body decided to ramp up testing across the city.
"The new cases (reported) daily have tremendously gone up in Mumbai, and with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," Chahal told BMC officials.
He further directed the officials to conduct the COVID-19 testing in Mumbai on a war-footing, ensure adequate staff at jumbo field hospitals and to keep them on alert.
He also asked the civic officials to tell private laboratories to be pro-active and fully prepared. The civic chief also directed these officials to visit jumbo hospitals coming under their jurisdiction, to ensure they are monsoon-ready with de-watering pumps, structural stability certification, fire safety mechanisms, medical and paramedic staff, oxygen manufacturing plants and fully equipped with medicines.
