Maharashtra government has announced that Republic Day will no longer be a school holiday in the state instead students on that day should particapate in activities that brings a sense of national pride.

The school education department, releasing a circular regarding the same on Tuesday, directed all government and private schools to organise day-long celebrations including various competitions with a patriotic theme.

It said, “On the day of January 26, we should create a feeling of national pride among the students about the history of the nation, our great culture and the future of the country. So, from January 26, 2025, the Republic Day will be celebrated in all government and private schools of all mediums with various events.”

The eight competitions and events that must be held on Republic Day include ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (morning march) after flag-hoisting, an elocution competition, a poetry competition, dancing, drawing, essay and sports competitions, and an exhibition, all of them focused on a patriotic theme. District education officers and education inspectors will have to enforce the directive, the directive said

The directive, however, received strong criticism.

Teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar stated, as quoted by Hindustan Times “Students are already overwhelmed with events being celebrated in schools. There are so many occasions to observe and they sometimes compete with the curriculum, for time.

He added, “It’s not as if schools have not been marking Republic Day with various events. But where is the need to dedicate the entire day to such celebrations?”

Defence personnel participated in Republic Day full-dress rehearsal parade Ahead of the Republic Day 2025, defence personnel participated in the full-dress rehearsal of the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday.

The full-dress rehearsals are being held ahead of the Republic Day celebrations of January 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also beefed up security, increased patrolling and set up security in markets and other areas to ensure the safety of people as the festive season is approaching, including New Year's Eve and Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South, Ankit Chauhan said, "During the festive season, we have increased patrolling in markets and other areas having heavy footfall. Senior Officers set out every evening with enhanced strength. They check people and also the security setup in marketplaces so that people get a sense of security."