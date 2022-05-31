Mumbai witnesses 231% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in May. Read here

Additionally, in a related development, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 7,09,992, with the addition of 51 new Covid-19 cases, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67%, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}