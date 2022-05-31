Mumbai witnesses 231% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in May. Read here

Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh announced just last week that Maharashtra may impose another lockdown if Covid cases continue to surge and exceed the 1,000-mark in the state
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray just last week said that ‘coronavirus has not gone away completely as yet.’ The intensive care units in Mumbai have again started seeing an upwards trend in admissions with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, according to reports.
The hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have increased by 231% in May over April. Notably, until Monday, the city saw 215 admissions to hospitals, which is up from 65 in April. Following this recent surge in cases, it also led to private facilities allocating beds for Covid patients. It is worth noting that the admissions are mostly among those above 60 years or with comorbidities.
This development comes following the cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh announcing last week that Maharashtra may impose another lockdown if Covid cases continue to surge and exceed the 1,000-mark in the state.
Aslam Shaikh had said last week, “given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don’t take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out."
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 318 Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.
Additionally, in a related development, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 7,09,992, with the addition of 51 new Covid-19 cases, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the Covid-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67%, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.
