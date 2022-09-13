Mumbai witnesses heavy rain, IMD issues orange alert for these districts

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its neighboring area on Tuesday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the city and issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With heavy rains lashing Mumbai and its neighboring area on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the city and issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in these areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With heavy rains lashing Mumbai and its neighboring area on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the city and issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in these areas.
Till 8.30 am today, the Met department's Santacruz observatory in Mum bai, representative of suburbs recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall in the span of 24 hours, according to the news agency PTI.
Till 8.30 am today, the Met department's Santacruz observatory in Mum bai, representative of suburbs recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall in the span of 24 hours, according to the news agency PTI.
The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall during the same time period, an IMD official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall during the same time period, an IMD official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused water logging in some areas of Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal. Take a look at these places:
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused water logging in some areas of Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal. Take a look at these places:
Check IMD forecast for other states
1) Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Vidarbha on 12th & 13th; Bihar on 13th & 14th; Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, West Bengal and Odisha during 12th-14th; Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
Check IMD forecast for other states
1) Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Vidarbha on 12th & 13th; Bihar on 13th & 14th; Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, West Bengal and Odisha during 12th-14th; Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
2) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat Region on 12th & 13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 13th-15th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 12th-15th and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
2) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat Region on 12th & 13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 13th-15th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 12th-15th and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days.
3) Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over East Rajasthan during 12th-15th and over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 14th; Uttarakhand during 14th-16th and over Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th September.
3) Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over East Rajasthan during 12th-15th and over Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 14th; Uttarakhand during 14th-16th and over Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th September.
4) Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana & Interior Karnataka on 12th; ghat areas of Tamilnadu on 13th and over Coastal Karnataka during 12th-14th September, 2022.
4) Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana & Interior Karnataka on 12th; ghat areas of Tamilnadu on 13th and over Coastal Karnataka during 12th-14th September, 2022.
5) Sea condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Sea condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 12th September and off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September.
6) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 12th September and off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September.