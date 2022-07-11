Mumbai witnesses light rainfall today; IMD predicts more showers

Mumbai rains: IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours with the possibility of heavy showers over the next 24 hours
Mumbai on Monday witnessed light to moderate rain, and there was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours with the possibility of heavy showers over the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, south Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively.
There was no water logging anywhere in the city, hence no public bus service was diverted, officials said. The local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were also running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors.
Additionally, the IMD issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Monday and Tuesday.
The RMC said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, due to which it issued an orange alert. It also issued an orange alert for some parts of Akola, Buldhana, and Washim, which may get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
So far nine people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall and its related incidents in Maharashtra this monsoon season.
According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department, a total of 76 people have died since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.
The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.
Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers are slightly below the warning level.
