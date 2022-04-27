Mumbai witnesses power cut again today. Electricity disrupted in parts of city1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2022, 10:57 AM IST
Second day of power cuts in Mumbai: Several parts of the financial capital witnessed power cut again today
Second day of power cuts in Mumbai: Several parts of the financial capital witnessed power cut again today
Several parts of Mumbai witnessed power cut again today, news agency ANI tweeted. There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations between Khar and Bandra were affected, early this morning.
Adani Electricity, which is among the firms that supply power in the financial capital said today that 6 substations have been restored. While, repairing work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time.
“Mumbai Power Outage | There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations b/w Khar &Bandra were affected, early this morning. 6 substations have been restored.(Repairing) work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time:Adani Electricity Mumbai sources," news agency ANI tweeted.
Several pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, electricity was disrupted in Thane, Mulund, Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Dombivali in the morning due to tripping in the 400KV sub-station at Padgha.
"As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas," the company said.
Adani Electricity had said in a tweet that their teams are trying to restore electricity supply in four hours. It said that the interruption is a "result of breakdown".
Before this, Mumbai had witnessed an 18-hour power outage in 2020.