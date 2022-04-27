Several parts of Mumbai witnessed power cut again today, news agency ANI tweeted. There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations between Khar and Bandra were affected, early this morning.

Adani Electricity, which is among the firms that supply power in the financial capital said today that 6 substations have been restored. While, repairing work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time.

“Mumbai Power Outage | There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations b/w Khar &Bandra were affected, early this morning. 6 substations have been restored.(Repairing) work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time:Adani Electricity Mumbai sources," news agency ANI tweeted.

Mumbai Power Outage | There was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations b/w Khar &Bandra were affected, early this morning. 6 substations have been restored.(Repairing) work underway for remaining 3 substations which'll be restored in some time:Adani Electricity Mumbai sources — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Several pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, electricity was disrupted in Thane, Mulund, Ambarnath, Badlapur, and Dombivali in the morning due to tripping in the 400KV sub-station at Padgha.

"As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas," the company said.

As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas. — TataPower (@TataPower) April 26, 2022

Adani Electricity had said in a tweet that their teams are trying to restore electricity supply in four hours. It said that the interruption is a "result of breakdown".

Dear Ma'am, regret the inconvenience caused. The interruption is as a result of breakdown. We would like to assure you that our technical teams are on the job and are striving hard to restore supply to the affected areas in 240 minutes. — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) April 27, 2022

Before this, Mumbai had witnessed an 18-hour power outage in 2020.