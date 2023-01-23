With 186 orders delivered per minute, Biryani remained the most favoured dish on the food delivery service Zomato last year, as per a report that was recently released. This fact was further affirmed when a Mumbai-based woman ordered biryani worth ₹2,500. But, a lot of confusion revolved around the fact that the order she had placed on Saturday would arrive on Sunday. However, later she realised that she had ordered the food from Bengaluru and further clarified that she had drunk ordered it. The order was placed from Bengaluru's Meghana Foods in Bengaluru.

The woman - whose handle is @subiii posted later, did I drunk order 2500 rs worth of biryani all the way from Bangalore..."

Zomato Twitter team joined in on the fun, tweeting: "Subii, you'll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience."

Many Twitter users had a good laugh over it. One person said, "Meghna Foods is the best (maybe after Biryani Zone)." Another wrote, "As someone who really misses Meghana's biryani, I entirely support this drunken decision."

However, the incident even initiated a debate around which cities offer the 'best' biryani, with Kolkata and Hyderabad among the top contenders.

Zomato offers the 'intercity legends' service that allows customers to order select specialities from a few restaurants in major Indian cities. These orders will take a few days to be delivered... so plan accordingly.

"Zomato Legends is a new offering by Zomato that ensures delivery of India's most iconic dishes from legendary restaurants across cities by using mobile refrigeration technology which increases the shelf life of the dish..." the company said when it announced the service.

