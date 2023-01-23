With 186 orders delivered per minute, Biryani remained the most favoured dish on the food delivery service Zomato last year, as per a report that was recently released. This fact was further affirmed when a Mumbai-based woman ordered biryani worth ₹2,500. But, a lot of confusion revolved around the fact that the order she had placed on Saturday would arrive on Sunday. However, later she realised that she had ordered the food from Bengaluru and further clarified that she had drunk ordered it. The order was placed from Bengaluru's Meghana Foods in Bengaluru.

