Mumbai woman files complaint after movers and packers scammers flee with her car

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of fraud against app-based movers and packers, after a woman from Chembur, complained that the service delivery staff stole her car which was supposed to be delivered to New Delhi and she also deposited delivery charges for the transaction.
The daughter of the complainant, Kamlesh Devi Singh, works as an assistant at Supreme Court in Delhi, and the car was supposed to be delivered to her address.
“The woman wanted to send her Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Delhi from Chembur. She went on a mobile application that facilitates car bookings and provides rental cars," said a police officer looking into the matter.
Kamlesh submitted a service request on the application and then a person who identified himself as Mohit Singh approached her claiming to work with movers and packers. He confirmed that he will deliver the car from Mumbai to Delhi and asked for Rs. 11,000 for the delivery, which was later negotiated to 10,500.
On 29 October, Kamlesh Devi handed over the car to a person named Aniket, who even gave his identification details like driving license to gain the confidence of the lady.
“He even gave the family his driving license photocopy, Aadhar card, and PAN card copy to gain their confidence claiming that the car could be delivered by October 31 at the Delhi address," said the police officer.
When the car didn't reach the address on 31 October, the family called Mohit Singh, who asked them to pay the 10,000 balance, to which Kamlesh Devi complied. The family waited, but called Mohit again when the car was not delivered, who again asked them to pay 18,500 as an insurance fee, which was not mentioned earlier.
“When the family visited Karol Bagh in Delhi, they didn’t find any movers and packers office as given on the receipt by Singh and realized they were cheated," said a police officer.
“We have registered a case of cheating and are trying to locate the accused through their mobile phones and bank accounts," said a police officer from Chembur police station.
