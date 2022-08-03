Mumbai woman, missing for 20 years, found in Pakistan

Mumbai woman, missing for 20 years, found in Pakistan2 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Yasmin Sheikh’s mother left India 20 years back and never had contact with her family ever since.
Yasmin Sheikh’s mother left India 20 years back and never had contact with her family ever since.
Yasmin Sheikh from Mumbai was looking for her mother, who had been missing in Pakistan for 20 years. Then she turned to social media for assistance. Yasmin reported that her mother had left for work as a cook in Dubai but had never returned.
Yasmin Sheikh from Mumbai was looking for her mother, who had been missing in Pakistan for 20 years. Then she turned to social media for assistance. Yasmin reported that her mother had left for work as a cook in Dubai but had never returned.
"I came to know about my mother after 20 years through a Pakistan-based social media account which had posted a video," Yasmin Sheikh told ANI.
"I came to know about my mother after 20 years through a Pakistan-based social media account which had posted a video," Yasmin Sheikh told ANI.
"She often used to go to Qatar for 2-4 years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back. We tried looking for her but all the efforts went in vain as we could not even file a complaint as we had no evidence," she added.
"She often used to go to Qatar for 2-4 years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back. We tried looking for her but all the efforts went in vain as we could not even file a complaint as we had no evidence," she added.
Al
Al
Yasmin added that Hamida Banu, her mother, never had contact with her family after moving to Dubai to work as a cook.
Yasmin added that Hamida Banu, her mother, never had contact with her family after moving to Dubai to work as a cook.
"When we used to go to meet the agent to know about my mother's whereabouts, she (agent) used to say that my mother did not want to meet or talk to us and assured us that she was doing well, however, she in her video, clearly said that the agent had told her not to disclose the truth to anybody," Yasmin said.
"When we used to go to meet the agent to know about my mother's whereabouts, she (agent) used to say that my mother did not want to meet or talk to us and assured us that she was doing well, however, she in her video, clearly said that the agent had told her not to disclose the truth to anybody," Yasmin said.
"It was only after the video came and reached us that we came to know about her living in Pakistan, else we did not know if she was in Dubai, Saudi or somewhere else" she added.
"It was only after the video came and reached us that we came to know about her living in Pakistan, else we did not know if she was in Dubai, Saudi or somewhere else" she added.
Banu's sister Shahida revealed the video they discovered and said that they were able to identify her when she correctly identified her husband, family, and home. Shahida added that they made every effort to locate her sister and got in touch with the agent, who supposedly left after some time, dashing any further chances of meeting the sister.
Banu's sister Shahida revealed the video they discovered and said that they were able to identify her when she correctly identified her husband, family, and home. Shahida added that they made every effort to locate her sister and got in touch with the agent, who supposedly left after some time, dashing any further chances of meeting the sister.
Yasmin's sister and daughter feel it a miracle to meet her after so many years and have urged the government to help bring her back as soon as possible.
Yasmin's sister and daughter feel it a miracle to meet her after so many years and have urged the government to help bring her back as soon as possible.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)