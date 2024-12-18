Mumbai Police arrested a woman for reportedly selling her 45-day-old baby for ₹1 lakh. She took the step to fund her husband's bail, who was arrested for stealing scrap from railway premises, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

The police have also arrested eight more people in the crime and is probing the incident's link with a suspected interstate child trafficking network. According to HT, the woman met her husband during a visit to Mumbai's Byculla jail when she was pregnant. After the meeting, she allegedly decided to sell her baby to raise funds to release her husband.

The incident came to light when the accused, Manisha Yadav's mother-in-law, Pramila Pawar, filed a complaint against Yadav after finding out that she sold her newborn for money. She went to the police station after discovering details about the money transaction. She had sold her baby in Bengaluru.

“We registered a case under Sections 143 (trafficking of person) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” HT quoted deputy commissioner of police, R Ragasudha of Zone IV.

Police suspect the sale to be part of child traffic racket The police have launched an investigation to track the child trafficking network active in different states. So far, officials have arrested Manisha Yadav, Sulochana Kamble, who worked as a house-help and aided Yadav to sell her daughter. Other people who have been arrested in the case are Mira Yadav, who works as a nurse; a property agent; Yogesh Bhoir; marriage brokers Roshni Ghosh, Madina Chavan, and Sandhya Rajput; and a few more people.

These people were arrested after R Ragasudha suspected the incident to be a part of a trafficking racket and sent teams to various places including Ulhasnagar, Surat and Vadodara. The police have continued the investigation