OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai won't go into lockdown even if cases rise, Chahal says

Mumbai won't go into lockdown even if cases rise, Chahal says

 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai. (PTI)Premium
 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai. (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 10:16 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Mumbai has already banned large gatherings and also put restrictions on the number of people that can attend events. No lockdown and no further restrictions are planned even if cases were to rise, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said

Listen to this article

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has no plans to shut down even as it reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the city’s municipal commissioner said.

Mumbai has already banned large gatherings and also put restrictions on the number of people that can attend events. No lockdown and no further restrictions are planned even if cases were to rise, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an interview with Bloomberg News. 

Although fresh cases of the Omicron variant have soared, “only 5%" of patients required medical help and most recovered faster, Chahal said. In addition, the death rate was low -- about one a day in the last two weeks, although the daily infections now are much higher than the about 11,000 witnessed during the Delta wave.

“Yesterday, we got more than 15,000 cases. Of this only 80 patients went on oxygen beds and only around 35" needed intensive care, Chahal said. “There is no case for a lockdown." 

Most patients who needed medical help were were not vaccinated, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout