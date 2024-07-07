Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrests absconding accused’s father, who is Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai Police on Sunday evening arrested Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, who is absconding after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler in which a 45-year-old woman died.

Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader from Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The arrest comes hours after Eknath Shinde said the law is equal for everyone and those guilty won't be spared.

Worli Police also arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat who was present inside the car at the time of the incident.

Mihir Shah is absconding and six teams have been formed to find him, said police.

Rajesh Shah and Rajendra Singh Bijawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police, among other charges, and will be produced in court tomorrow, reported NDTV.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband Pradip was hit by a BMW car in the early hours of Sunday on the arterial Annie Besant road in Worli.

Law is equal for everyone: CM Shinde “The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action. The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone.”

What Mumbai Police said Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP Zone III said, “Two persons were travelling towards Worli-Koliwada on their scooty. A BMW car hit their scooty from behind. Worli Police were informed and reached immediately on the location. After the police reached the spot, they took the woman to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the investigation is underway.”