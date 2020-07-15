Revealing how social media influencers boost their number of followers, Mumbai Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth who is alleged to have created over 5 lakh 'fake followers' for a total of 176 profiles on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

As the number of followers increase, the social media account starts getting perceived as an influencer. Influencers are in high demand as they can boost a company's or a brand's sales by endorsing a product on social media.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch said the 20-year-old man identified as Abhishek Daude, a resident of suburban Kurla, was working for an international Social Media Marketing (SMM) racket involved in the creation of fake profiles on social media.

These fake followers are created either manually or with the help of softwares, commonly called 'bots'.

Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi had approached Mumbai Police recently and complained that somebody had created her fake profile on Instagram.

The Crime Branch, which had formed a special investigation team to probe the racket, arrested Daude from his residence in Gauri Shankar Nagar in Kurla on Tuesday, the official said. Daude was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody.

