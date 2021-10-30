Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the construction of a 21-km long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra.

According to the NHSRCL, the tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track tunnel having a diameter of 13.1 m. “Out of 20.37 km, 15.42 km of tunnelling will be carried out with three TBMs and the remaining 4.96 km will be built using NATM," it said.

“The depth of the tunnel will vary from 25 metres to 40 metres. The tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using underwater static refraction technique and was successfully completed," it said.

“The work is open for Japanese or Indian companies and the date of submission of the tender is March 2022," it said.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at ₹1.08 lakh crore. As per the shareholding pattern, the Centre is to pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

At least 77.68 per cent, which is 1084.48 of 1,396 hectares of land, has been acquired for the bullet train corridor, the official said. While 432.67 hectares are needed for this ambitious project in Maharashtra, presently only 143.06 hectares has been acquired, it was stated.

At least 97.71 per cent land acquisition in Gujarat and 100 per cent in Dadra Nagar Haveli has been completed for the project.

The NHSRCL has already invited bids for the construction of an underground station of the high-speed railway at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to NHSRCL officials, the last day for submission of bids for the construction of the station is December 7, but the Maharashtra government is yet to hand over the land at Bandra Kurla Complex.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

