Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Bid invited for construction of 21-km tunnel

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at ₹1.08 lakh crore. As per the shareholding pattern, the Centre is to pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.