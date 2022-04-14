India's first longest-ever bridge over the Narmada river is set to get completed soon. According to Pramod Sharma, Managing Director, National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), the construction of 1,260 metre long bridge is underway and the goal is to complete the project by June 2024.

The bridge in Bharuch city of Gujarat is set to be the longest bridge on the 508 km Bullet Train corridor.

The trial run for the entire Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor will begin in the year 2026 and services for people will be rolled out by 2027, SC Agnihotri, Managing Director of NHSRCL said.

View Full Image Construction of bullet train bridge in Gujarat

In Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100% of civil contracts for the construction of the entire route i.e. 352 km have been awarded to Indian contractors.

The entire route of Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train will have 12 stations- eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

Gujarat's station includes --Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati, and stations in Maharashtra include Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar.

While 98.7% and 100% land has been acquired in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli respectively, only 68.7% of it has been acquired in Maharashtra.

Surat station will be one of the largest stations in the High-Speed Rail Project with a built-up area of 48,234 Sqm.

The project has generated 1.20 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The project has provided 20,000 direct employment and around one lakh indirect jobs in the state, according to the official.