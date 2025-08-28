Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: First look at ‘near complete’ stations, how many, where, and other project details

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is one step closer to its launch, as per the Indian Railways, who in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that the stations “are nearing completion”.

The post on August 28 stated, “The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel.”

First Look: Stations of the Mumbai-Ahmebedabad Bullet Train Corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: How many stations and where? There are 12 stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor. These are namely, Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Four of the stations are in Maharahtra (Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar), while eight are in Gujarat (Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi).

The total length of the project is 508 km, with 348 km in Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra, and 4 km passing through the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

A map of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor route and stations.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor: Project details Maximum operating speed of the bullet train will be 320 km/hour, with the entire journey expected to take around 2 hours and 7 minutes.

In a first for India, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will have J-slab track system of ballastless track based on the Japanese Shinkansen track system.

Territory wise, the corridor has seven mountain tunnels (six in Maharashtra and one in Gujarat), and 24 river bridges (20 are in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra).

According to a News18 report, the full journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is expected to cost passengers between ₹ 3,000-5,000. Official details on the fares have not been released yet.

3,000-5,000. Official details on the fares have not been released yet. Earlier, on August 6, the Railways said its 17th bridge for the project, on the Vishwamitri River in the Vadodara, had been completed.