The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that IRCON-Dineshchandra JV has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 18 km of the viaduct and high-speed stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

According to NHSRCL, the viaduct would be between Anand and Sabarmati.

"National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for design and construction of about 18 km of the viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati, including HSR stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor," it said.

It further said that the financial bids of four technically qualified bidders were opened and M/s IRCON - Dineshchandra JV is the lowest bidder.

Meanwhile, work has already begun on 325 km (in Gujarat state) out of 508 km corridor between Mumbai & Ahmedabad. More than 97% land has been acquired for the project in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 30% land in Maharashtra. This project will improve skillset in various rail construction technologies. Japanese counterparts will provide training to National

High Speed Rail Corporation Limited employees and also to contractors. More than 6000 workers are already working at various construction sites for the project, thus creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest depot among three depots planned for the MAHSR corridor. Other depots will be at Surat (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited is also preparing detailed project reports for seven high speed rail corridors. With the experience of execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, the works of other corridors will be faster. For the construction of viaduct superstructures of 508 km long, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (MAHSR), the State-of-the-Art construction methodologies like Full Span Launching Methodology (FSLM) will be adopted.

