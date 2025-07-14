Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project chugs ahead: Ghansoli-Shilphata section of 21 km undersea tunnel ready

Marking a major milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the first section of the 21-km undersea tunnel between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Thane was opened recently, an official statement said.

Out of the total 21 km of tunnel, 5 km between Shilphata and Ghansoli in Maharashtra was constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), while the remaining 16 km is being built using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs).

The tunnel also includes a 7-km-long undersea section beneath Thane Creek.

The statement said the high-speed train project recently achieved another milestone: constructing a 310 km viaduct.

“Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges is going on at a rapid pace,” it added.

The entire 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor – 352 km in Gujarat and 156 km in Maharashtra – is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology.

After the completion of the project, next-generation E10 trains are likely to run on the high-speed tracks.

“Japanese Shinkansenis currentlyrunning E5trains. Next generation trains are E10. In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in theMumbai-Ahmedabadbullettrainproject,” the statement said.

Itisnoteworthythat E10 willbe introduced simultaneously in India and Japan.

The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. As per the statement, future corridors are also under active consideration.

The work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train project is going on in full swing in Maharashtra, with major structural and tunnelling milestones being achieved, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Saturday.