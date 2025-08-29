Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project coming soon: Timings, stations, ticket prices, more | Here's all we know

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways recently informed that the construction of the bullet train stations in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is almost complete.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ministry of Railways noted, “The #BulletTrain stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel.”

From the number of stations, travel time, to the expected inauguration date, here's all we know about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project —

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Number of stations and locations There are 12 stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor. These are Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Four of the stations are in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar), while eight are in Gujarat (Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi).

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: What is the expected travel time? The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad and 2 hours and 58 minutes with all stops at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Area covered The project spans a total of 508 kms, with 348 kms in Gujarat, 156 kms in Maharashtra, and 4 kms passing through Dadra & Nagar Haveli Union Territory.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Inauguration date The government has not issued any notification regarding the inauguration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the train, which will cut the journey between the two cities to two hours and seven minutes, will “commence very soon.”