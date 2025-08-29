Subscribe

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project coming soon: Timings, stations, ticket prices, more | Here's all we know

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations is nearly finished. The 508 km project features 12 stations and aims to reduce travel time to 2 hours and 7 minutes, though ticket prices are yet to be confirmed.

Riya R Alex
Published29 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations are near completion.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways recently informed that the construction of the bullet train stations in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is almost complete.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ministry of Railways noted, “The #BulletTrain stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel.”

From the number of stations, travel time, to the expected inauguration date, here's all we know about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project —

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Number of stations and locations

There are 12 stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor. These are Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Four of the stations are in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar), while eight are in Gujarat (Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi).

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: What is the expected travel time?

The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad and 2 hours and 58 minutes with all stops at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Area covered

The project spans a total of 508 kms, with 348 kms in Gujarat, 156 kms in Maharashtra, and 4 kms passing through Dadra & Nagar Haveli Union Territory.

 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Inauguration date

The government has not issued any notification regarding the inauguration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the train, which will cut the journey between the two cities to two hours and seven minutes, will “commence very soon.”

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Ticket prices

The entire journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is reportedly expected to cost passengers between 3,000-5,000, according to a News18 report. The government has not shared any details on the ticket fares yet.

 
