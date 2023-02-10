Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Official shares progress report
- The Bombay High Court has called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train a 'dream project' of India
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched India’s first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 2017
Construction work for Indian Railways' ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is at full speed. Project Manager UP Singh told ANI news agency that construction work is underway at Vikhroli, and added, "We are going to build six platforms around 24 metre below ground level. Stations have three levels including station facilities, passenger amenities and platform on each level".
