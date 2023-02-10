Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Official shares progress report

Construction work for Indian Railways' ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is at full speed. Project Manager UP Singh told ANI news agency that construction work is underway at Vikhroli, and added, "We are going to build six platforms around 24 metre below ground level. Stations have three levels including station facilities, passenger amenities and platform on each level".

Mumbai |Construction work underway at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Vikhroli



Yesterday, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) informed that the technical bids for the construction of a 21-km tunnel, 7 km of which will be under the sea were opened.

Two bids have been received from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited for the C-2 package between Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Shilphata in Thane district.

The Bombay High Court has called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train a "dream project" of India. Dismissing a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for the project, the court said, the ambitious train project is of "national importance" and "public interest".

"In our view the bullet train project is an infrastructural project of national importance, a large number of the public would be benefited and would have saved other benefits for the betterment of this country," the court said. Of the total 508.17 kilometres of rail track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, about 21 km is planned to be underground. One of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhroli (owned by Godrej).

The company and the government have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the acquisition of company-owned land in Vikhroli area of Mumbai for the bullet train project since 2019. The state government had earlier informed the court it has already deposited the compensation amount of ₹264 crore awarded to the company in October last year.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd had filed a petition challenging an order of September 15, 2022, passed by the Maharashtra government awarding compensation to it for land acquisition for the bullet train project. It had termed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the state government as "unlawful" and claimed there were "multiple and patent illegalities" in the same. The HC bench, however, said it has not found any illegality in the compensation or proceedings initiated by the authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched India’s first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 2017.

The bullet train will run at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, covering the 508-km stretch in under three hours. Japan is giving a loan of ₹88,000 crore to India for the project at a minimal interest of 0.1%. The mega project is likely to be completed by 2026.