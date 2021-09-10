Indian Railways for the construction of viaduct superstructures of 508 km long, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (MAHSR) has successfully launched the indigenously designed and manufactured-‘Full Span Launching Equipment-Straddle Carrier and Girder Transporter’ to expedite the construction of viaduct for Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

This technology will expedite the process of launching girders as the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece for double track viaduct. Full Span Launching Methodology(FSLM) is used world over as it is faster than the segment by segment launching method, usually adopted for the construction of viaducts for themetro system. India is now coming in the select group of countries like Italy, Norway, Korea, and China which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment.

The standard precast Pre Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girders (weight ranging from 700 to 975 metric ton) of span 30, 35 and 45 meters will be launched by using FSLM methodology for the high speed corridor. The heaviest PSC Box Girder weighing 975 MT and of 40 meter length will be used for the first time in the construction industry in India for MAHSR project.

The FSLM equipment of 1100MT capacity is indigenously designed and manufactured by M/s Larsen &Toubro at their manufacturing facility in Kanchipuram, Chennai, for which M/s L&T has partnered with 55 Micro-Small Medium Enterprises (MSME).

A total of 20 number of such launching equipment will be required for the construction of viaduct 325 km of viaduct superstructures between Vapi and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat.

View Full Image India is now coming in the select group of countries like Italy, Norway, Korea, and China which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment.

This equipment is designed to handle the Full Span Precast girders from casting bed to stacking yard and further feeding them to Bridge Gantry for further erection. This is a tyre mounted self-propelled gantry crane having lifting capacity of 1100MT.

The Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project expected to create more than 90,000 jobs in this area including 51,000 jobs for technicians, skilled and unskilled workers.This project will boost the overall economy of the area by deploying 1000s of trucks, dumpers, excavators, batching plants, tunneling equipment and so on. It is estimated that 7.5 million ton of cement, 2.1 million ton of steel and 70000 tonnes of structural steel will be used in the construction. National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited is also preparing detailed project reports for seven high speed rail corridors. With the experience of execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, the works of other corridors will be faster.

