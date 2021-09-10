This technology will expedite the process of launching girders as the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece for double track viaduct. Full Span Launching Methodology(FSLM) is used world over as it is faster than the segment by segment launching method, usually adopted for the construction of viaducts for themetro system. India is now coming in the select group of countries like Italy, Norway, Korea, and China which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment.

