Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'Bullet Train' update: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video revealing 10 features
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will cover a distance of 508 km and achieve a maximum speed of 320 km per hour, reducing travel time to just 2 hours.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, on Monday took to microblogging platform X to share an animated video of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train corridor also known as 'Bullet train.'
Earlier, Vaishnaw had informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Railways undertook feasibility studies on three Golden Quadrilateral routes -- Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai -- for the development of high-speed rail corridors.
Here are the features of ‘Bullet Train’ corridor
-Covering a distance of 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the bullet train is expected to achieve a maximum speed of 320 km per hour
-The Bullet Train is likely to reduce travel time to just 2 hours
-Vaishnaw's video said that the corridor would feature a slab track system, a technology to be used for the first time in India
-The Bullet Train corridor will also feature an early earthquake detection system
-24 river bridges, 28 steel bridges, and 7 mountain tunnels are being erected for the bullet train route
-The Bullet Train corridor will have a 7 kilometres long undersea tunnel
-The corridor will also feature 12 state-of-the-art railways stations
-The video describes the project as, ''a marvel of world-class engineering'' and the ''future of India.''
-Notably, the projected cost is an estimated ₹ 1.08 lakh crore, of which the Centre is committed to providing ₹ 10,000 crores, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute ₹ 5,000 crores each.
-The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan - at a minimal 0.1 percent interest rate.
