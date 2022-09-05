Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag
1 min read . 08:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • The plane later returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal was grounded on Monday after take-off due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official informed. The plane later returned to Madhya Pradesh city's Raja Bhoj International Airport.

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal was grounded on Monday after take-off due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official informed. The plane later returned to Madhya Pradesh city's Raja Bhoj International Airport.

 It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.

 It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.

 "The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," an official said.

 "The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," an official said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.