Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag

- The plane later returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal was grounded on Monday after take-off due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official informed. The plane later returned to Madhya Pradesh city's Raja Bhoj International Airport.
It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.
"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," an official said.
