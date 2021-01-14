Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani to run daily from 19 January. Booking, timings and other details here1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 07:05 AM IST
- Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train currently runs four days a week
- There is no change in halts and coach composition of this Rajdhani Superfast special train
Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19. The train currently runs on four days a week.
"From 19th January, Railways to run Rajdhani Superfast Special between Mumbai & Delhi daily, instead of 4 days a week at present. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience by ensuring more people travel in comfort," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.
Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 19 January, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4 pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.
Train No 01222 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 20 January, will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.15 am next day.
"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition." Booking for the increased frequency of Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train will start from 14 January.
Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.
