Home >News >India >Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani to run daily from 19 January. Booking, timings and other details here
A file photo of Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express train.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani to run daily from 19 January. Booking, timings and other details here

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train currently runs four days a week
  • There is no change in halts and coach composition of this Rajdhani Superfast special train

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19. The train currently runs on four days a week.

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19. The train currently runs on four days a week.

"From 19th January, Railways to run Rajdhani Superfast Special between Mumbai & Delhi daily, instead of 4 days a week at present. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience by ensuring more people travel in comfort," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 19 January, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4 pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.

Train No 01222 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 20 January, will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.15 am next day.

"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition." Booking for the increased frequency of Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train will start from 14 January.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

