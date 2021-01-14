Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19. The train currently runs on four days a week.

Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 19 January, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4 pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.

Train No 01222 Rajdhani superfast special train, with effect from 20 January, will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.15 am next day.

"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition." Booking for the increased frequency of Train No 01221 Rajdhani superfast special train will start from 14 January.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.