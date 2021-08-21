The Western Railway has put the Mumbai-Delhi route on fast-track with an aim to reduce the travel time by at least three hours.

Rajdhani Express, which is the fastest train on the Mumbai-Delhi route, currently takes 15 hours to reach from Mumbai to Delhi. The railway authority aims to cut this to 12 hours.

The train's speed is projected to be increased to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph) from the current range of 110 -130 kmph.

As per the officials, WR will speed up the train between Mumbai Central and Nagda in Madhya Pradesh (693km), Vadodara and Ahmedabad (95km), Nagda and Mathura (545km).

The North Central Railway will work to accelerate speed between Mathura and Palwal, Haryana (82km), while the Northern Railway will work on increasing the speed between Palwal and New Delhi (57km).

The project will be completed by March 2024, at the cost of ₹11,188 crore.

The infrastructural changes for it include strengthening of railway tracks, laying of geogrids and geotextiles on the route, construction of compound walls along the tracks at several places to prevent trespassing and fitting the train with an anti-collision system to avoid accidents.

According to a Hindustan Times report, work on anti-collision system on railway sections between Virar-Vadodara, Vadodara-Ratlam and up to Nagda stations on the Mumbai- New Delhi route has already started.

The WR will also construct boundary walls alongside the tracks wherein the speed of the outstation trains will be increased.

“It is the vision of railways to increase the speed of trains on the Mumbai and New Delhi route. We have started work on the project in full swing. Tendering processes for different works to increase the speed is ongoing," Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, was quoted as saying by HT.

