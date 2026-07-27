Subscribe

Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat after smoke detected in cargo

Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers were unharmed.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated27 Jul 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat.
Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat.(HT_PRINT)
AI Quick Read

An IndiGo operating from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday after the crew reported smoke in the aircraft's cargo hold. Flight 6E 1452, carrying 194 passengers, landed safely, and everyone on board disembarked without incident, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers were unharmed. He said the flight was diverted purely as a precautionary measure, and the aircraft is undergoing inspection to determine the source of the smoke alert.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsIndiaDubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat after smoke detected in cargo
Advertisement
Read Next Story