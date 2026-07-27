Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat after smoke detected in cargo

An IndiGo operating from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday after the crew reported smoke in the aircraft's cargo hold. Flight 6E 1452, carrying 194 passengers, landed safely, and everyone on board disembarked without incident, news agency ANI reported.
Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers were unharmed. He said the flight was diverted purely as a precautionary measure, and the aircraft is undergoing inspection to determine the source of the smoke alert.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)