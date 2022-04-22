This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Shatabdi Express is the second train on the Western Railway to be attached with a Vistadome coach, and its first train from Mumbai to have the coach with a panoramic view
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone with a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the passengersattached a Vista Dome coach in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express starting from 11 April, 2022. This coach is garnering good response from the passengers in this short period with almost all the seats going housefull.
An additional Vista Dome coach was introduced in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis for a period of one month from 11.04.2022 to 10.05.2022. The Vista dome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It boasts of features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge has become popular amongst the travellers with more and more passengers opting for this joyride coach.
This coach enables passengers to witness breath-taking glimpses of the enroute landscapes and sceneries. It is worth mentioning that during the period from 11 April to 20 April, total 908 passengers travelled in this coach in both directions with an occupancy of 115%, according to Indian Railways.
The Shatabdi Express is the second train on the Western Railway to be attached with a Vistadome coach, and its first train from Mumbai to have the coach with a panoramic view. On the Central Railway, the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route and some other trains departing from Mumbai are being run with Vistadome coaches. As per a release issued by the Western Railway, the Vistadome coach, with large glass windows and roof for panoramic view, will provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers.
The Shatabdi Express will be augmented with a Vistadome Coach temporarily from April 11 to May 10, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway. "The Vistadome coach has large glass windows, glass roof, rotating seats and an observation lounge, so passengers can catch breathtaking views," Thakur said. The coach has the capacity to seat 44 passengers and can be booked at PRS counters and IRCTC website from April 9, he said.
Train No 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express departs from Mumbai Central at 06.10 hrs and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 13.40 hrs on the same day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express departs from Gandhinagar Capital at 14.20 hrs to arrive Mumbai Central on the same day at 21.45 hrs.
The train runs six days a week, except Sunday. The train has halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.
