The Shatabdi Express is the second train on the Western Railway to be attached with a Vistadome coach, and its first train from Mumbai to have the coach with a panoramic view. On the Central Railway, the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route and some other trains departing from Mumbai are being run with Vistadome coaches. As per a release issued by the Western Railway, the Vistadome coach, with large glass windows and roof for panoramic view, will provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers.