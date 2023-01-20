Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat: Additional stoppage, revision in timings at some stations. Details here2 min read . 11:33 AM IST
- Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train will now stop at Borivali Station with effect from 23 January
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express will now have one more stoppage. The train will now stop at Borivali Station with effect from 23 January. For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage is being provided at Borivali station to Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express with effect from 23rd January, 2023.
“WR provides additional stoppage to Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Exp at Borivali stn w.e.f 23.01.23," Western Railways informed via a tweet.
Due to the additional halt at Borivali station, the timings of the train at few stations are also being changed.
According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the timings of the train are as under:
From 23rd January, 2023, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive Borivali station at 06.23 hrs and depart at 06.25 hrs. Consequently, the train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 06.00 hrs instead of 06.10 hrs. At Vapi station, the train will arrive/depart at 07.56/07.58 hrs instead of 08.00/08.02 hrs. There will be no change in timings of arrival/departure at other stations.
Similarly, in the return direction, from 23rd January, 2023, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive Borivali station at 19.32 hrs and depart at 19.34 hrs. Consequently, the train will arrive Mumbai Central station at 20.25 hrs instead of 20.15 hrs. There will be no change in timings of arrival/departure at other stations.
The days of operation of this train to be changed from 'all days except Sundays' to 'all days except Wednesday. This will be with effect from 30 May 2023.
The booking for the trips from 30/05/2023 will be open as per Advance Reservation Period (ARP).
PM Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022 flagged off Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express.
