From 23rd January, 2023, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive Borivali station at 06.23 hrs and depart at 06.25 hrs. Consequently, the train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 06.00 hrs instead of 06.10 hrs. At Vapi station, the train will arrive/depart at 07.56/07.58 hrs instead of 08.00/08.02 hrs. There will be no change in timings of arrival/departure at other stations.

