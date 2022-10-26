Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express will now have stoppage at this station1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- PM Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central
From today, October 26, an additional stoppage is being provided on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train route. Starting today, all Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20901/20902) will stop at Vapi station. With this the arrival and departure timings of the other stoppages is likely to be affected.