From today, October 26, an additional stoppage is being provided on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train route. Starting today, all Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20901/20902) will stop at Vapi station. With this the arrival and departure timings of the other stoppages is likely to be affected.

“For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage is being provided at Vapi station to the prestigious Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express rail from 26th October, 2022," Western Railways informed via a tweet.

PM Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central. Vande Bharat 2.0 will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of India. One-way travel time from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is estimated to be around 6-7 hours.

On October 14, the Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural run of the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi. The other two Vande Bharat Express trains run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The 5th Vande Bharat Train will begin operations from November 10 on the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

The Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. The train will reach the speed of 0 to 100 km per hour in 52 seconds and have a maximum speed of 180 km per hour.

Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India.