Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express will now have stoppage at this station

From today, October 26, an additional stoppage is being provided on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train route. Starting today, all Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20901/20902) will stop at Vapi station. With this the arrival and departure timings of the other stoppages is likely to be affected.

