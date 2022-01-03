Covid: A crew member of Cordelia Cruise ship has tested positive for Covid with over 2,000 people on board, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The crew member was isolated in the ship itself and the RT-PCR tests of 1471 passengers and 595 crew members were done. The reports of the tests are awaited.

The ship, which left Mumbai for Goa, is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

Ship agent JM Baxi, Govind Pernulkar told the news agency that they got the information around 9 am from the ship doctor that a crew member had been tested positive.

“As soon as we got the information, we informed the government authorities and stopped the ship outside. It was rumored that multiple crew members tested positive but let me clarify that out of the 2017 people on board, only one was tested positive," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The test has been done for the rest of the members, once the report comes, we will decide our next course of action. As of now, the ship is on its berth. Nobody is allowed to get on and off the deck," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.