Mumbai-Goa cruise ship sent back with all passengers, including Covid infected

The ship was sent back at 11.30 pm on Monday after 27 passengers, who had tested positive, refused to disembark, Govind Pernulkar, manager operations, JM Baxi and Co, a local ship agent said. “The ship had to be sent back after some of the passengers who tested positive refused to get admitted to a Covid-19 facility in Goa. Only six crew members out of the total 66 who had tested positive were disembarked in Goa," he said.