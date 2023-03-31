Mumbai-Goa highway project to be completed by Dec: Gadkari

The minister said the Mumbai-Goa highway has been divided into 10 packages. Out of these, two packages in Sindhudurg district are almost 99% complete. There are total 5 packages in Ratnagiri district and 92% and 98% work of two of these packages has been completed respectively. Rest of the work is in progress. The delayed works for two packages has been resumed by appointing a new contractor, informed the minister.