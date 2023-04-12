Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to add second Vistadome coach from April 14

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to add second Vistadome coach from April 141 min read . 12:12 PM IST
- The Vistadome coach offers passengers a wider and unobstructed view of the surrounding scenery during their journey.
According to officials from the Central Railway, the Tejas Express train that runs between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa will now feature a second Vistadome coach starting from April 14.
The Vistadome coach offers passengers a wider and unobstructed view of the surrounding scenery during their journey.
These coaches, known for their spacious windows and transparent roofs, have gained popularity among travellers on rail sections between Mumbai and Pune as well as Goa. The scenic Konkan belt, with its breathtaking waterfalls, and rivers.
The Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express had one Vistadome coach attached in September last year.
However, with the recent addition of an additional Vistadome coach, it will now become the first train in India to have two such coaches, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
As per an official release from the Central Railway, the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express will now feature two Vistadome coaches, in addition to 11 AC chair cars, one AC executive chair car coach, two luggage coaches, and a generator-cum-brake van.
The Vistadome coaches on the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express also boast of other attractive features, including LED lights, rotatable seats with pushback chairs, a GPS-based information system, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for easy access for specially-abled individuals, and well-maintained toilets with ceramic tile flooring.
The viewing gallery having big glass windows on three sides is one of the biggest attractions of these coaches, according to railway officials, and passengers love to click photographs and selfies from it.
