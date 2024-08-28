Mumbai-Goa train inaugural run on August 29; know timing, stoppages details here

The Railway Board has approved a bi-weekly train service between Bandra Terminus and Goa, starting August 29 from Borivali. It will benefit Mumbai's Western suburbs tourists, despite the need to change direction at Vasai Road.

Published28 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
At present, all Konkan and Goa-bound trains from Mumbai operate from Central Railway's stations. (Representative Image)
At present, all Konkan and Goa-bound trains from Mumbai operate from Central Railway’s stations. (Representative Image)(PTI)

The Railway Board has authorized a bi-weekly train service connecting Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region, departing from Bandra Terminus on the Western Railway (WR).

As reported by PTI, the train's inaugural journey will occur on August 29, departing from Borivali, a key WR station, rather than Bandra Terminus. All trains to Konkan and Goa from Mumbai are operated from Central Railway stations.

Launching a Goa-bound train from Bandra Terminus will greatly benefit tourists from Mumbai's Western suburbs who are eager to visit the popular coastal holiday destination.

A WR official said that in the absence of a cord line, they will have to change the direction from north to south at Vasai Road to run Konkan-bound trains from their system, which will be time-consuming and could affect other trains' punctuality as well, PTI reported.

Timing

The Railway Board has issued a notification about running a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus and Madgoan in Goa, he said. The train will depart from Madgaon on every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm.

It will leave Bandra Terminus on every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm, as per the notification. 

Stoppages

The train will stop at 13 stations: Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi, Thivim, and Karmali.

It will be operated with 20 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch)- type coaches, which are designed to improve passenger safety, comfort, and efficiency.

(With inputs from PTI)

