The train traffic between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Karjat as well as that between CSMT and Kasara has been restored after nearly 21 hours, the Central Railway said on Thursday night.

The train traffic on the Ambernath- Lonavala section was suspended on Wednesday as heavy rains caused water logging and boulder crashes on the route, while in some places the tracks were even washed away.

The CR declared the tracks between Vangani and Karjat stations fit for traffic around 9.30 pm. "We did it! Team Central Railway after putting in lots of hard work, made Karjat line fit for traffic.

Now, suburban trains are running from CSMT to Karjat and CSMT to Kasara," Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of the CR, tweeted.

Restoration work at Bhivpuri, where the embankment under the track was washed away, was over, he said. At least 34 intercity long-distance trains were cancelled, 26 trains were diverted, 36 trains were "short terminated" and six trains "short originated" till late evening, the CR said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

