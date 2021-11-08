The Mumbai-Karnataka region has been renamed as 'Kittur Karnataka', said state law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy on Monday.

This came days after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the renaming process will take place in the coming days.

After hoisting the national and Kannada flag at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru during the Karnataka Rajyotsava, Bommai had said that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been already renamed as 'Kalyana Karnataka'.

"I have already announced that in the upcoming cabinet, we have decided to rename Mumbai-Karnataka, will discuss it in coming cabinet meeting and rename it in coming days," he said.

He argued that the changes in the region should have happened in 1956 when the State Reorganisation Act came into effect.

Explaining the reason behind renaming the cluster of districts in North Karnataka, Bommai said: "After the unification of Karnataka, our border disputes started and it has been settled but yet we still hear of quarrels taking place. Is there any meaning to still call it the Mumbai-Karnataka region when so many things are happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai-Karnataka?"

The CM further said that mere renaming is not sufficient and the standard of living of the people in that region should also improve along with it. Bommai said the regional imbalance and disparities should also go and all the regions should grow together.

He said his government is making efforts to end regional disparity with a vow to now leave any region in the state underdeveloped.

"We are committed to preparing an action plan for the development of the Kittur Karnataka region," said Bommai.

He also told the gathering that the funds for the Kalyana Karnataka region bordering Telangana will be doubled in the next budget and ₹3,000 crore will be allocated for the purpose.

