People in Mumbai who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination can now visit the nearest inoculation centre and not wait for the scheduled date, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

"Citizens eligible for vaccination can now, after successful registration at CoWIN app, can visit the centre nearest to them and get vaccinated without any delay. There is no need to wait till the scheduled date," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

The move comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

"Even those eligible citizens who have not registered on the CoWIN app are appealed to approach the nearest vaccination centre wherein they can first get registered and then get vaccinated at the centre itself. This may, however, take a little more time," the municipal body said.

In Mumbai, the Covid-19 vaccine is being administered free of cost at MCGM and state Covid centres and for a fee of 250 at 59 private hospitals.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 27,126 new Covid-19 cases, 13,588 recoveries, and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases surged to 24,49,147 including 1,91,006 active cases and 22,03,553 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 53,300.

On Saturday, BMC issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, elderly passengers above 65 years of age, pregnant women in an advanced stage of pregnancy, both parents accompanying children below 5 years of age are among the passengers who may be considered from exemption from institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. One who refuses to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act.

