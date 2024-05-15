Lok Sabha Elections: Mumbaikars, show your inked finger for a treat! Restaurants offer discounts to voters on May 20, 21
Hotels and restaurants in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will offer 10% to 20% discounts to voters to encourage them to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Voters must display their inked fingers to avail of the offers.
