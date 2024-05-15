Hotels and restaurants in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will offer 10% to 20% discounts to voters to encourage them to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Voters must display their inked fingers to avail of the offers.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: To encourage more people to vote in the ongoing general elections, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are offering discounts to customers who will cast their votes.

After casting their votes, voters can avail of discounts at different eateries in the metro city under schemes such as "Pledge to Vote" and "Democracy discount" on May 20 and May 21.

According to an Indian Express report, the “Pledge To Vote" campaign by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) has included several hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. These eateries will offer a 10 to 20 percent discount to customers who cast their votes.

The association has also advised its members to engage with the public and encourage them to vote in larger numbers by offering discounts on bills to boost voter turnout. People must display the indelible ink on their fingers to avail of the discount.

Democracy Discount In another offer, a few hotels and restaurants in Mumbai will offer a 20 percent discount on dine-in bills for local voters on May 20 and 21, reported PTI.

The National Restaurant Association of India has launched the initiative. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Mumbai Chapter, in a statement, said that the 'Democracy Discount' initiative is the hospitality fraternity's way of encouraging citizens to vote.

“Mumbai as a city has always had such a great sense of community, and I am thrilled that we have so many fabulous brands on board as part of the NRAI Mumbai Chapter," NRAI Mumbai Chapter Head Rachel Goenka said in the statement.

As part of this initiative, all participating restaurants will offer a 20 percent discount on the total bill value to those dine-in customers who are residents as per their voter ID and have cast their vote with an inked finger.

Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane are the key Maharashtra seats going to polls on May 20.

