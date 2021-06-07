Eight passengers on Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata flight were injured on Monday as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence just before landing, officials said.

According to Kolkata Airport Director, "8 passengers including 3 suffered major injuries after Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit turbulence. The 3 passengers with major injuries shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata."

A spokesperson from Vistara said," Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on June 7 faced severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing, causing injuries to a few passengers, who were given first aid during flight and medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata. We're investigating the incident on priority."

The five passengers who received minor injuries were sent to their destination after being administered first aid, the airport director said.

There were 123 passengers on board the aircraft, he said.

The incident happened around 4 pm owing to bad weather when the flight was around 25 nautical miles from Kolkata, Pattabhi said.

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline is saddened by the unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.