Mumbai sees surge in mosquito-borne diseases in July due to monsoon. Details here2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Mumbai has seen an increase in cases of leptospirosis and chikungunya in July, surpassing the numbers reported in June, according to the BMC.
The number of cases of leptospirosis and chikungunya reported in Mumbai during the first 16 days of July has surpassed the total reported in June, according to a report compiled by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). From July 1 to 16, Mumbai reported 104 cases of leptospirosis and 10 cases of chikungunya, compared to 97 cases of leptospirosis and 8 cases of chikungunya detected in June.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×