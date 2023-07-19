The number of cases of leptospirosis and chikungunya reported in Mumbai during the first 16 days of July has surpassed the total reported in June, according to a report compiled by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). From July 1 to 16, Mumbai reported 104 cases of leptospirosis and 10 cases of chikungunya, compared to 97 cases of leptospirosis and 8 cases of chikungunya detected in June.

The report also highlighted the prevalence of other monsoon-related diseases in the city. The highest number of cases, 932, were related to gastroenteritis (gastro), followed by 355 cases of malaria, 264 cases of dengue, 76 cases of hepatitis, 52 cases of H1N1 (swine flu), and 10 cases of chikungunya, till July 16.

In comparison, the previous month, the city recorded 1,744 cases of gastro, 676 cases of malaria, 353 cases of dengue, 141 cases of hepatitis, 97 cases of leptospirosis, 90 cases of H1N1, and 8 cases of chikungunya.

The increase in cases during July can be attributed to the rise in the number of reporting units, as reported by the BMC.

The Union health ministry in India has raised concerns about a potential outbreak of vector-borne diseases due to the significant rainfall in North India. The excess rainfall has created favourable conditions for the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes, posing a threat to public health. As a response, the ministry is issuing advisories to states and Union Territories, urging them to work closely with civic agencies and take immediate action to mitigate the risk.

Experts from the National Centre for Disease Control have identified August and September as particularly high-risk months for outbreaks of various vector-borne diseases, including chikungunya, dengue, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, and others.

