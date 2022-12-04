Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be game-changer, increase trade: Maha CM

As the Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inspected the work on the stretch ahead of the PM's visit. He affirmed that the expressway will be a game-changer and will bring Mumbai and Nagpur close, giving a boost to the trade between the cities.

