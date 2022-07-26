The Harbour Line reportedly connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district and nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line. The railway official said that the Panvel-bound train was given a green signal, but it moved in the opposite direction. "The CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) local was ready to leave platform number one, but it went in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the same platform," he said. This resulted in the derailment of one trolley of fourth coach from the rear-end, he said.