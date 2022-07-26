The train coaches S5 and S6 of the moving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express train got separated between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations in Bhusawal division, located over 300 km from Mumbai, Central Railway official said
Train coaches of an express train travelling to Patna from Mumbai reportedly got uncoupled in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Central Railway. Following the incident, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told news agency PTI that no passenger was hurt due to the express trains uncoupling.
The Central Railway official further informed that coaches S5 and S6 of the moving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express train got separated at 12.38 pm between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations in Bhusawal division, located over 300 km from Mumbai. He informed that the railway staff coupled them again and the train departed safely for its onward journey at 1.06 pm. It is important to note that when the coaches of a train separate, its brakes get applied automatically as the air pressure drops and the train stops after a short distance, railway officials have said.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, affecting the suburban services on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident which took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
Later, services from the platform resumed after about two-and-a-half hours, according to the Central Railway (CR). The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said it operated 10 extra bus services for commuters, as per PTI report.
The Harbour Line reportedly connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district and nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line. The railway official said that the Panvel-bound train was given a green signal, but it moved in the opposite direction. "The CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) local was ready to leave platform number one, but it went in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the same platform," he said. This resulted in the derailment of one trolley of fourth coach from the rear-end, he said.
